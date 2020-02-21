PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

PaySign stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. PaySign has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.63 million, a P/E ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PaySign by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PaySign by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at $2,114,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

