Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NSSC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $434.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,059 in the last ninety days. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,168,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.