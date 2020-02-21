ValuEngine Upgrades Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) to Buy

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MOGO opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.54. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

