Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 43,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.