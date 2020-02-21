Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) & Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Head-To-Head Review

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) and Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Nephros’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 16.71 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Nephros $5.69 million 12.49 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -16.33

Repro-Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros.

Profitability

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31% Nephros -49.93% -56.37% -35.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Repro-Med Systems and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro-Med Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nephros 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nephros has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.41%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats Nephros on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro-Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

