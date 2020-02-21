Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 6372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on THRM. Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 17.4% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.