Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $123.00 and last traded at $121.89, with a volume of 190247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.38.

The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $775,604.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,863 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,604.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $825,213.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,202 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 48,155 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,224,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 203.8% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.