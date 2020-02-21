BidaskClub Downgrades Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Sell

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

PRAA opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. Pra Group has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pra Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pra Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pra Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pra Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

