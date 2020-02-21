RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RBB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $393.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $593,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

