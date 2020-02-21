Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Violet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $279.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.
Red Violet Company Profile
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.
