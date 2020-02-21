Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Violet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $279.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

