SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $160.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $70.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.43. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $193.56.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.