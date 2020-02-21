BidaskClub Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Buy

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.
SHEN stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.01.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.
