BidaskClub Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Buy

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

SHEN stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

