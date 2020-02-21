Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stars Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Stars Group stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Stars Group has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after buying an additional 350,269 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

