Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stars Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.
Stars Group stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Stars Group has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95.
Stars Group Company Profile
The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.
Featured Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.