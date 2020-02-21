BidaskClub Downgrades Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) to Hold

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:SPAR opened at $18.50 on Friday. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.82 million, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $671,500 in the last ninety days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spartan Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,162 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 583,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 153,829 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BidaskClub Downgrades Pra Group to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Pra Group to Sell
RBB Bancorp Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
RBB Bancorp Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Red Violet Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub
Red Violet Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub
SAGE Therapeutics Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub
SAGE Therapeutics Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications to Buy
BidaskClub Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications to Buy
Stars Group Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub
Stars Group Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report