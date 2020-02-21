BidaskClub Downgrades Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) to Hold

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:SPAR opened at $18.50 on Friday. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.82 million, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $671,500 in the last ninety days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spartan Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,162 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 583,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 153,829 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

