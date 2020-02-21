Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
VRCA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $14.64 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
