BidaskClub Downgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Hold

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Redstone raised Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Synaptics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.04 and a beta of 1.29. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 215,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 700,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 760,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,044,000 after purchasing an additional 152,724 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,919,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1,305.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 377,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

