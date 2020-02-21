Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 1.12. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 15,497 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $442,439.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,176.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,082 shares of company stock worth $3,179,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 1,433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

