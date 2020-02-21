Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from to in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

TVTY opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Tivity Health by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

