TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of TRS opened at $29.45 on Friday. TriMas has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

In other news, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $77,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TriMas by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

