Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STLD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $29.35 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.