Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

SNDX opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.44.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 12,500 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91,018 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

