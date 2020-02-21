Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $19.83 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

