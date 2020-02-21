World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WRLD. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $83.69 on Friday. World Acceptance has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 20.84 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.26.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 24.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

