BHP Group PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BBL)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:BBL opened at $43.24 on Thursday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 98.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 50.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Earnings History and Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BHP Group PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
BHP Group PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
bluebird bio Inc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share
bluebird bio Inc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share
Israel Chemicals Ltd Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share
Israel Chemicals Ltd Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share
Hudbay Minerals Inc Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share
Hudbay Minerals Inc Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share
Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Revance Therapeutics Inc
Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Revance Therapeutics Inc
GenMark Diagnostics – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
GenMark Diagnostics – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report