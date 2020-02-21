BHP Group PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:BBL opened at $43.24 on Thursday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 98.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 50.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

