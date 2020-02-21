bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.15 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLUE. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.11.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. bluebird bio has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.44.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

