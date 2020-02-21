Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Israel Chemicals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. Israel Chemicals has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Israel Chemicals by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 207,646 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Israel Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Israel Chemicals by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

