Hudbay Minerals Inc Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Paradigm Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. Paradigm Capital analyst J. Woolley expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBM. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,169,000 after buying an additional 2,528,250 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,945,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after buying an additional 790,000 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,123,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 546,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 874,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

