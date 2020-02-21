Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RVNC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

