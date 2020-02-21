GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2020 – GenMark Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

2/11/2020 – GenMark Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – GenMark Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/11/2020 – GenMark Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – GenMark Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – GenMark Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – GenMark Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

12/26/2019 – GenMark Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of GNMK opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $231.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

In related news, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $37,647.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 16,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $89,176.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,924.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,658 shares of company stock worth $375,950 over the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 340,566 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

