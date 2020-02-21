Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.63 for the year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CM. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $87.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

