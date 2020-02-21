American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 4,976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

