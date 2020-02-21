National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

AC stock opened at C$44.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$30.86 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 4,359 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.61, for a total value of C$216,241.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,505.79. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total transaction of C$107,665.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,511.20. Insiders sold a total of 19,005 shares of company stock worth $946,314 in the last quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

