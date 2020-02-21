Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

TSE:AEM opened at C$68.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$53.23 and a 1-year high of C$86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.32.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Don Allan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.61, for a total transaction of C$816,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,179,471.32. Also, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$58,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,563,833. Insiders have sold a total of 79,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,481 over the last 90 days.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

