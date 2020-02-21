Canadian Western Bank Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$220.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.59 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.55.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$32.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.86. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$26.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.61.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

