Analysts Offer Predictions for Air Canada’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

TSE:AC opened at C$44.45 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$30.86 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.61, for a total transaction of C$216,241.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,505.79. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total value of C$107,665.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,511.20. Insiders have sold a total of 19,005 shares of company stock valued at $946,314 over the last ninety days.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.