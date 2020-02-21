Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.42.

TD stock opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

