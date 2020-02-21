FY2021 EPS Estimates for Electromed, Inc. Raised by Dougherty & Co (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electromed in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares during the period.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

