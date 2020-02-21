B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.15.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $93.78 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,014,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.