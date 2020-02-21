Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of FR opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,317.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

