B. Riley Comments on Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CTO opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 131,141 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 155,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

