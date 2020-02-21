B. Riley Comments on Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CTO opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 131,141 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 155,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

Earnings History and Estimates for Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

B. Riley Comments on Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
B. Riley Comments on Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Copart Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks
Copart Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks
JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crowdstrike
JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crowdstrike
Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley
Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley
ValuEngine Upgrades Magellan Health to “Hold”
ValuEngine Upgrades Magellan Health to “Hold”
Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report