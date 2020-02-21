Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of CPRT opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.79. Copart has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

