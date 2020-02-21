Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.
Shares of CPRT opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.79. Copart has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $104.88.
In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
