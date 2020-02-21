JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.52.

Shares of CRWD opened at $63.38 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $101.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $3,348,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $120,398,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,422,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,398,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,251,745 shares of company stock valued at $430,850,775 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Recommendations for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

