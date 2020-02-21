Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $158.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

ICPT stock opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,543,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,730 shares of company stock worth $4,434,179 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Copart Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks
Copart Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks
JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crowdstrike
JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crowdstrike
Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley
Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley
ValuEngine Upgrades Magellan Health to “Hold”
ValuEngine Upgrades Magellan Health to “Hold”
Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Interpace Diagnostics Group Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine
Interpace Diagnostics Group Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report