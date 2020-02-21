Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $158.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT stock opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,543,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,730 shares of company stock worth $4,434,179 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.