ValuEngine Upgrades Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) to “Hold”

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGLN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $73.46 on Friday. Magellan Health has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

