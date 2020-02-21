Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

