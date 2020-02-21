Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXG opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

