Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ IDXG opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $10.40.
About Interpace Diagnostics Group
Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.
Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.