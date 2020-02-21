ValuEngine Downgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Strong Sell

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $390.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

