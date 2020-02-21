Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $227.65 million, a P/E ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 2.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

