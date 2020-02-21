Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $227.65 million, a P/E ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 2.54.
About Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.
Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.