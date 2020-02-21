Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $541.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.07.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 90,080 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

