Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EGRX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $722.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

