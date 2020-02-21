Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
EGRX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $722.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.59.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
